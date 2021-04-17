A plane from Volgograd landed in Moscow after a cargo hold opening sensor was triggered. It is reported by TASS citing a source in aviation circles.

According to the agency’s interlocutor, the Airbus-320 on the Volgograd-Moscow flight landed at Sheremetyevo after the indication of the opening of the cargo compartment was triggered.

According to a source in aviation circles, the plane’s cargo hold will be checked.

Earlier in April, the plane flying from Tokyo to Frankfurt urgently landed in Siberia. Above Norilsk, the left engine of the passenger Boeing 787-9 failed. The plane had to land at the Yemelyanovo international airport in Krasnoyarsk. Onboard there were 69 passengers and nine crew members. Nobody was hurt during the landing.