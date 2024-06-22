HavaSosyalMedya: a passenger plane flying to Sochi returned to Antalya

A passenger plane flying from Antalya to Sochi returned back shortly after takeoff for an unknown reason. This was reported by the Turkish civil aviation news platform HavaSosyalMedya on the social network X.

“The Azur Air Boeing 757, registered as RA-73075, operating flight #ZF1068 Antalya – Sochi, returned to Antalya for an unknown reason shortly after takeoff,” the report said.

Earlier in June, The Independent wrote that an element of the engine casing fell off a United Airlines plane in the air. The Airbus A320 was flying from Connecticut to Colorado, USA. There were 124 passengers on board the plane.

In the same month, the Aviatorschina Telegram channel reported that an Airbus A320 aircraft of a Russian airline flying to Moscow abruptly changed course and landed in a different place due to the landing gear not retracting.