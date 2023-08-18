The plane flying to Moscow was forced to land in Yekaterinburg for a technical reason

The Ural Airlines plane flying to Moscow abruptly changed course and landed in a different place. Writes about it Telegram– Aviaincident channel.

An unforeseen situation occurred with a passenger liner en route to the Russian capital from Noyabrsk on Wednesday, August 16. During the flight, the aircraft crew decided to make an emergency landing at Yekaterinburg airport for a technical reason.

It is noted that the aircraft had problems with inertial systems. Despite this, the landing of the liner went well. None of the passengers were hurt.

Earlier in August, a passenger plane made an emergency landing in Sochi due to burnt porridge on board. The incident occurred with an aircraft heading from the resort city to St. Petersburg.