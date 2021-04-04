All Nippon Airways, flying from the Japanese capital Tokyo to Frankfurt, Germany, urgently landed in Siberia. Video posted Telegram-channel Mash Siberia.

Above Norilsk, the left engine of the passenger Boeing 787-9 failed. The plane had to land at the Yemelyanovo international airport in Krasnoyarsk. Onboard there were 69 passengers and nine crew members. Nobody was hurt during the landing.

On April 1, two planes collided at the Surgut airport. The incident occurred during the maintenance of the ATR-72 airliner. The aircraft was running with the engine running, which caused random movement and a collision with the Yak-40. There were no passengers or crew members on board. The collision was captured on video.