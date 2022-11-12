A Red Wings plane flying from Tel Aviv to Moscow landed in Makhachkala due to fog. This is reported RIA News.

The flight was carried out on a Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft. The flight from Tel Aviv to Moscow has a technical landing at Mineralnye Vody. There the crew changes and refueling takes place. Due to fog in Minvody, the board was forced to go to an alternate airfield in Makhachkala.

Currently, the board is located in Makhachkala. According to the correspondent of RIA Novosti, who flew this flight, the aircraft commander, the aircraft will soon head from Makhachkala directly to Moscow.

Earlier it became known that the SSJ-100 airliner, following the route Istanbul-Yekaterinburg, made an emergency landing at the Sochi airport. The crew decided to make an emergency landing after the cabin depressurization sensors were triggered. There were 96 passengers and four crew members on board. As a result of the incident, no one was injured.