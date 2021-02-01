A long commute home from the office, in the cold, with no daylight or warmth? We’ve all been there. But imagine if you could never quite get home, and you started to wonder whether home even existed at all.

This is the premise of The Plane Effect – an indie title by PQube, Studio Kiku and Innovina Interactive that promises a dystopian and moody narrative experience. Players take on the role of Solo, a lonely office worker who’s trying to get home to his family after his last day of work. Somewhat worryingly, it seems Solo experiences some trouble remembering his family, and also has to contend with the shifting balance of space and time.

The Plane Effect Announcement Trailer

In gameplay terms, you’ll be challenged with “untangling [an] impossible series of events, getting to grips with the intangible and using logic to overcome the increasingly illogical dystopia around you. “All in a day’s work.

According to the Steam page there is currently no release date for The Plane Effect (although the website does suggest sometime in 2021), but when it does reach this plane of existence it will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch and Steam.