The plane of the Red Wings airline, traveling from Yekaterinburg to Ufa, was forced to return to the airport of departure due to the triggering of one of the sensors. On Sunday, February 14, the press service reported. Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee on Transport in the Ural Federal District.

“On February 14, 2021, an SSJ 100 aircraft landed at the Koltsovo airport in the city of Yekaterinburg due to a technical malfunction,” the message says.

According to the supervisory authority, during the climb in the plane, a clogged fuel filter sensor was triggered, and therefore the aircraft commander made a decision to make an emergency landing. It is noted that there were 99 passengers and 4 crew members on board the aircraft. None of them were hurt. The plane landed in the normal mode.

An investigative-operational group of investigators from the Sverdlovsk Transport Investigation Department, the head of the forensic department of the Investigative Directorate immediately left for the scene. Verification started.

On February 7, the Sukhoi Superjet 100, heading from Saratov and Moscow, interrupted takeoff for technical reasons and returned to the airport. Onboard there were 74 people, of which five were crew members. There were no casualties.