EasyJet crew forgot three wheelchair passengers on the tarmac

EasyJet crew members left three passengers in wheelchairs on the tarmac after landing. About it writes The Independent.

A traveler named Liz Weir told the publication that on Friday, June 21, she was scheduled to fly from Belfast, Northern Ireland, to Edinburgh, Scotland. She and two other wheelchair users waited while the other passengers entered the cabin. When the landing ended and Weir approached the ramp, the pilot signaled that she would not be allowed on board.

“Our boarding passes were scanned and my bag was on the plane. They should have known we were coming,” the woman complained.

According to the source, a representative of the carrier apologized for the incident and said that the airline was investigating and that all three passengers would be compensated.

In January, a Canadian Porter Airlines pilot refused to allow a disabled person to board a flight. A man was not allowed on a plane because of the batteries in his stroller.