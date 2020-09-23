In Iceland, from the Eyjafjallajökull glacier in the south of the island, fragments of the B-17 Flying Fortress bomber appeared, which crashed 76 years ago, reports September 23 Daily mail…

The report says that on September 16, 1944, an American bomber en route to England after refueling at the Icelandic Keflavik airport crashed into a glacier due to bad weather conditions.

The plane landed on soft snow, one wing came off, the engines caught fire, but all ten crew members managed to survive the crash.

The debris gradually froze into Eyjafjallajokull.

Decades later, as a result of warming, the plane thawed.

Now local residents consider the crash site a tourist attraction and refuse to remove them from the mountain.

Earlier, in August, Izvestia reported on the fragments of the crashed LAGG-3 fighter during the Great Patriotic War found in the Lipetsk region. During the “Memory Watch” volunteers discovered parts of the plane’s skin, as well as the remains of the pilot. It was assumed that the plane was shot down in the summer of 1942.