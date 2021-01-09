Sriwijaya Air’s Boeing 737-524 that crashed in Indonesia did not give alarm, the agency reports Antara…

According to the deputy head of the operations and readiness department of the country’s Search and Rescue Directorate, Bambang Surio Aji, neither Indonesia nor Australia received the signal from the liner, and the reason for this should be established.

The head of the Indonesian Ministry of Transport Budi Karia Sumadi previously confirmed that the Boeing 737-524 fell into the water near Jakarta. This happened about four minutes after the flight from Jakarta airport to Pontianak. According to the airline, there were 62 people on board.

It was reported that law enforcement agencies discovered the alleged crash site of the liner in the waters of the Java Sea.