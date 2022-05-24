An Iraqi man was arrested in the United States on Tuesday for allegedly plotting to assassinate former US President George W. Bush. (2001-2009) for the suffering caused by the invasion of Iraq.

According to a statement from the Department of Justice, suspect Shihab Ahmed Shihab Shihab, 52, was arrested Tuesday by the FBI and appeared in federal court, where he was accused of an immigration crime and of having been an accomplice in a plot to kill to Bush.

Shihab allegedly traveled to Dallas, Texas, last February to stake out locations linked to Bush, and a month later he met with other accomplices in a hotel room in Columbus, Ohio, to see samples of firearms and police uniforms.

According to the indictment, the Iraqi entered the US in September 2020 on a visitor visa and in March 2021 applied for asylum along with US citizenship, a lawsuit that is still pending.

During this time Shihab has lived in Columbus and Indianapolis (Indiana), and has worked in markets and restaurants.

Court documents indicate that the defendant also tried to illegally bring Iraqis into the US to carry out his plan.

This file photo released by the White House on October 8, 2001 and taken on October 7, 2001, shows former US President George W. Bush. Photo: AFP / White House / Archive

Specifically, in August 2021, he allegedly tried to smuggle into the country an individual he thought was Iraqi, but was in fact an FBI-orchestrated hoax, in exchange for payment of $40,000.

The indictment adds that Shihab planned to bring four Iraqis to the US with the goal of assassinating Bush and intended them to flee across the border to Mexico once the former president was dead.

Shihab faces a possible life sentence for allegedly plotting to assassinate the former president. and 10 years in prison for the migratory crime that has been imputed to him.

Before the indictment was made public, Forbes magazine had revealed that the FBI was investigating Shihab for this plot and explained that this body was put on the Iraqi’s trail thanks to two informants and the surveillance of his WhatsApp account.

The Iraqi would be linked to the Islamic State terrorist group

Forbes, who had access to the FBI’s search and arrest warrant, stated that the Iraqi would be linked to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.

Bush’s chief of staff, Freddy Ford, said in a statement published by US media that the former president “trusts the world, the United States Secret Service and the security and intelligence communities.”

EFE

