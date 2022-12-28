Abu Dhabi Police has adopted a security plan to secure New Year’s Eve celebrations for the New Year 2023 in all regions of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with strategic partners, to ensure smooth traffic and reduce traffic congestion.

The Director of the Central Operations Sector, Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoun Al Muhairi, stated that Abu Dhabi Police has prepared a joint security plan to secure tourist areas, commercial centers and traffic during the New Year celebrations, taking into account all precautionary measures to ensure the security and safety of the public.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of the Central Operations Sector confirmed its readiness to enhance traffic safety by taking the necessary precautions and measures, and urged road users to pay attention and adhere to the traffic law, speed limits, not to be distracted by the phone while driving, and to leave a sufficient safety distance between vehicles.

And she warned against uncivilized practices such as reckless driving and noise, and adherence to instructions and advice aimed at providing protection and safety and creating an atmosphere for the success of events and activities and achieving happiness for the public in the moments of celebrations to welcome the New Year, and reflecting the honorable image of the country.

The Command and Control Center of the Operations Department in the Central Operations Sector completed its preparations for New Year’s Eve and the New Year. Brigadier General Nasser Suleiman Al Maskari, Director of Operations Department in the Central Operations Sector, stated that Abu Dhabi Police provided the best equipment, technologies and qualified human cadres in the “operations room”, calling on community members not to hesitate to Contact the central operations room in case of emergency by calling 999 around the clock.