Before leading the world’s fourth most populous country, the President of Indonesia was consumed by an even more challenging mission: saving Jakarta.

For two years, Joko Widodo served as Governor of a capital city that seemed to be on the brink of ruin. Since Indonesian independence in 1945, Jakarta had expanded from less than a million inhabitants to approximately 30 million. He had developed height with skyscrapers built with fortunes made of wood, palm oil, natural gas, gold, copper, tin. But the Capital had run out of space. Traffic and pollution oppressed her. Above all, Jakarta was sinking, as thirsty residents drained its swampy aquifers and rising seawater surged up its shores. 40 percent of the Indonesian capital today lies below sea level.

Raised in a riverside slum in a smaller city, with no family ties or military background to propel him to power, Joko derived his political strength from his connection to ordinary Indonesians. In Jakarta, he made a habit of canvassing poor neighborhoods for their needs.

So Joko rolled up his shirtsleeves, put on his sneakers and started trying to fix the City. He raised levees and improved public transportation. He later promoted the construction of a constellation of artificial islands to serve as breakwaters for the waters that lashed Jakarta. His entire career—first as a carpenter and furniture exporter and then as Mayor of his hometown of Solo—was based on construction.

However, in Jakarta his passion for construction could only take him so far. All the dredging, endless concrete smeared on levees, and temporary solutions couldn’t lift Jakarta above the reach of the sea. So Joko has resorted to a different solution: if Jakarta can’t be saved, he’ll start over.

Joko is using his presidential authority to abandon the capital on the slender island of Java and build a new one on Borneo, the world’s third-largest island, some 1,300 kilometers away. The new capital will be called Nusantara, which means “archipelago” in Old Javanese and corresponds to a nation of more than 17,000 islands scattered between two oceans. Indonesia encompasses hundreds of languages ​​and ethnic groups.

Some of its regions are governed by Sharia-inspired rules, dominated by separatist fervor or animated by indigenous traditions. It is also a secular democracy with the world’s largest Muslim citizenry, a sizable Christian minority, and several other official religions. Though deadly sectarian conflict has erupted over the decades, Indonesia has held together while other countries have disbanded. A new capital city for a place with such disparities and diversity presents both a challenge and an opportunity for reinvention.

Nusantara will not be just any planned city, Joko says, but a green metropolis powered by renewable energy, where there are no traffic jams and people can walk and bike on green paths. The new capital, known in Indonesia by its initials IKN, will be a paradigm of adaptation to a warming planet. And it will be a high-tech city, he says, attracting digital nomads and millennials buying fancy apartments with cryptocurrency.

“We want to build a new Indonesia,” Joko said. “We want a new work ethic, a new mindset, and a new green economy.”

Critics of the plan point out that the government will commit to only 20 percent of the projected cost. The rest of the financing is supposed to come from domestic and foreign investors.

Still, Joko remains popular, with a 76 percent approval rating in a recent poll. Political observers wonder if Joko will try to extend his presidency beyond 2024, the end of his term, giving him time to carry out the project.

Joko hopes to inaugurate Nusantara in August 2024, with the inauguration of the presidential palace and other key buildings. But while bulldozers clear the ground, not a single display structure has been completed. And by the end of next year, 60 thousand people are supposed to move there, but not a single residential tower has been built.

“As an urban planner, I can say that there is some skepticism,” said Deden Rukmana, a planning expert at the Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University. “But as an Indonesian, I think we have to prove to ourselves that we can do it.

“IKN is not being built just for Indonesians,” Deden added. “It is being built for the world. That is why it must be successful.”

On Joko’s recent visit to the site, workers stood to attention as he described where the Parliament building and the presidential palace would be, which would be shaped like the mythical Garuda bird, a national symbol. There was little evidence of actual construction. Joko’s entourage moved on. There, he explained, would be the national mosque and other places of worship for a multi-religious society. Nearly 2 million residents will flock to the new capital in the course of a couple of decades, the President promised.

In Jakarta, 16 percent of the population uses public transportation; he is aiming for 80 percent on Nusantara.

The City’s first phase is anticipated to be completed in just two years. The urgency is born of anxiety: without Joko’s go-ahead, the Capital project could stumble, leaving the jungle to reclaim the land.

Borneo is home to some of the largest tracts of primary rainforest in the world, teeming with some 15,000 species of plants. In these humid jungles live orangutans, pygmy elephants, proboscis monkeys and clouded leopards.

Much of the footprint of the future capital lies on presumably protected land. Environmental groups say they have yet to see an environmental impact assessment. Although local officials trumpet the area’s commitment to conservation, plantations of timber, paper and palm oil have spread. A national park in the area is filled with coal mines. A campaign last year against illegal mining had little effect.

These facts show the gulf between Joko’s ambitions—a clean, green city for a clean, green nation!—and the reality of a Country where the destruction of virgin rainforest is driven by rampant corruption.

Joko has repeatedly called for moratoriums on forest clearing and has succeeded in curbing the theft of rainforest for the palm oil industry in parts of Indonesia. But local leaders have autonomy to issue permits to extract natural resources.

“Indonesia is famous for having good laws that are poorly implemented,” said Eka Permanasari, an associate professor of urban design at Monash University in Indonesia.

On a hill above the construction site of the presidential palace, a man named Roni got out of his truck and wiped his sweat. He was glad to have a job hauling loads of dirt. He earned $110 a month, better than the previous hours he spent in a coal mine. Roni is Dayak—a broad term for a grouping of indigenous peoples in Borneo.

No other President, Roni said, had bothered to visit the local Dayak communities. No other President had promised to provide so many jobs. And no other leader had made them feel that their little part of a big island was as much a part of Indonesia as Java.

Joko, like all but one Indonesian President, is Javanese. Moving the capital to Borneo is a statement of intent, an attempt to redistribute the country’s economic and demographic weight away from a single island.

“Indonesia is more than Jakarta,” Joko said.

Roni supports the President’s plan. “If my children and grandchildren can experience living in the Indonesian capital, it will be amazing.”

By: Hannah Beech