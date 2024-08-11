EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Inside an inflatable pool, three children are spraying themselves with water from a hose. Next to them, a nine-month-old baby is in a bucket. His mother is bathing him to cool him off. Although it is already mid-afternoon, the atmosphere is sticky and the temperature is around 44ºC in this large cement patio sheltered from the sun by an awning. Carmen, the mother, says that last week was unbearable. Originally from the state of Michoacán, Mexico, she is temporarily living with her son and dozens of other people in this old motel converted into a shelter called Cobina Posada del Migrante. In the border town of Mexicali, capital of the state of Baja California, they are waiting for an appointment to request asylum in the United States and thus be able to cross the border.

According to data from Civil Protection in Mexicali, on July 8 the temperature rose above 52ºC, the highest for that month since records began. In addition, their data indicate that 26 people have already died from heat stroke so far this year; last year, 43 died.

In Hot Citiesthe database dedicated to monitoring temperatures in real time in all cities around the world, Mexicali appeared in first place for almost the entire month of July. This year, according to reports BBC Science Sectionthe capital of Baja California, ranks ninth on the global list of the warmest cities on the planet, based on the highest temperatures historically recorded.

Altagracia Tamayo, director of the Cobina Posada del Migrante shelter, says that up to 460 people have been accommodated there, but that only the ground floor is currently operational because the rooms upstairs do not have air conditioning. To add air conditioning, she says, they would need tens of thousands of dollars that they do not have.

In addition to the shelter, Tamayo has been an activist for the rights of the sexually diverse community for decades, and also runs a social center where she feeds them and offers medical check-ups. “Here we serve 200 meals a day between breakfast and lunch,” she says. Now it is also a hydration point, where she provides the most vulnerable groups, whether migrants or not, with water and serum, as well as a space where they can take shelter from these extreme temperatures. The premises has five air conditioners, but the activist says that it is not enough.

“This year has been very hard for me. There are no resources that are enough. I am struggling to stay on my feet.” She explains that during these hot times, she pays between 15,000 and 20,000 pesos (between 825 and 1,100 dollars) for electricity, in addition to 9,000 pesos for rent (495 dollars). And she says that everything has become more complicated since “the migrant fund disappeared,” a government aid program for this community that, she explains, was reduced when Andrés Manuel López Obrador became president of the country, six years ago. Now, her organization is financed only through donations or calls for projects.

The other side of the coin

Julio, whose name has been changed to protect his identity, had no idea that Mexicali was this hot. “It’s terrible,” he says, sitting in the shade at lunchtime. He came here with his wife and two children fleeing organized crime. This was their last option. They first went to Monterrey, but they were found there, and they had to escape to Michoacán. They were found again and they moved to Tijuana. They were not safe there either, and that is why they ended up here, where they do feel safe for now. But the heat is sometimes unbearable, especially when Julio works unloading onions from six-thirty in the morning until four in the afternoon. “Most of the people who are here go out to work,” he says, because they need the income.

Luckily, he is staying at the Albergue Peregrino, one of the largest hydration points in the city and also one of the buildings best prepared for this extreme climate. At the entrance, a plaque announces that it is “the first smart building” and that it generates clean energy. A tablet controls all the fans and lights in the place. In addition, the building has solar panels that power the 56 air conditioners that run daily. “It is not a luxury,” says the director, Aaron Gomez. “It is a necessity.”

They can afford all these benefits because, as Gomez explains, this is a “municipal shelter, but it receives help from the State and the National System for the Integral Development of the Family (DIF). It is not private, it receives public money.

At the entrance to the building, guest and volunteer Giovani Ortega, from El Salvador, hands out water and serum to the people who arrive, most of them homeless. Next to him, two enormous machines blow air to cool the atmosphere, in front of an area covered with a tarp, which protects 18 stretchers from the sun so they can rest there.

Juan Hernández waits in line there to ask for one of those waters and a packet of serum. He is from Chiapas and has been in Mexicali for three months, living on the streets and waiting to cross into the US. Now is not a good time. In his words, crossing illegally through the desert is crazy. “With this heat there you really get stuck and no one helps you. It is better to wait for the cold and then go calmly.” In the meantime, he is coping with the high temperatures: “I was not used to it. In Chiapas it was hot in January and February, and hotter than here. But there are streams where you can bathe, there are rivers that run. Here, where do you go to bathe? The canal is all dirty.”

Osvaldo, a migrant from the state of Oaxaca, at one of the hydration points at the Albergue Peregrino in Mexicali, Baja California. Aimee Melo

The emergency response

Like the Albergue Peregrino or the Tamayo social center, there are 88 hydration points spread throughout the city that are managed by the municipality. These include shelters, community kitchens and even Oxxo stores. More than 18,700 hydration kits, consisting of water and serums, have been distributed in these places. Added to these are the two points of the Baja California Health Secretariat, which also has more than 300 hydration houses where volunteers, supported by community assistants, offer their homes to provide this service to vulnerable groups. In total, these sites have already served nearly 80,000 people.

In addition, for 19 years, Civil Protection has been implementing what they call the Heat Stroke Operation, which consists of opening refrigerated public buildings from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. René Salvador Rosado, director of Civil Protection in Mexicali, says that the operation was launched in 2005 because that year, in less than 10 days, 37 people died in Mexicali and a record temperature of 50.1ºC was reached, without the city having any plan to alleviate this tragedy.

Salvador also explains that extreme heat has increased in the last 30 years “due to climate change. High temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius began in the third week of May,” and the first death was recorded on May 30. High temperatures usually occur at the end of July and during August.

He adds that these extreme conditions affect “mostly people who live on the streets, but also, because it is a border city, migrants who come from other countries or from other parts of Mexico where the summers are not as hot die. When they arrive in these lands, their health is naturally affected.”

A community agreement

More innovation and imagination. That is what Mexicali needs. This is how Dr. Gabriela Muñoz, a research professor at the Department of Urban and Environmental Studies at the Colegio de la Frontera Norte (Colef), and a specialist in Environmental Complexity, sees it: “The structures, the pieces, are there, they have to be put together.” Because in this city, due to its geographic condition, there will always be extreme weather. That is why, in addition to dealing with emergencies, comprehensive measures are needed. According to this researcher, the most necessary thing to make Mexicali a resilient city would be “a community agreement.” Because according to her, “all the environmental deterioration occurs due to enormous selfishness” and, to change that, other “production and consumption patterns” are required.

At the level of specific structural measures, Manuel Zamora, director of Environmental Protection for the Government of Mexicali, points to two main ones. One of them is to green the city. Environmental studies in Mexicali show that where there are no trees, temperatures on the ground can rise to more than 50ºC. On the other hand, a few meters away, if there is a tree, “the temperature drops considerably by almost 15°C,” he explains. Given that this climate can be deadly for many species, specialists are using native plants: “We have been promoting the use of the mesquite plant, which is a tree. Likewise, we are working on the issue of a tree called palo verde that also provides these environmental services.” However, Zamora assumes that to fully support these changes, advances are needed at the regulatory level, something that has not yet been implemented.

The other measure is to build in a more conscious way. The specialist comments that legislative advances are needed in terms of urban planning and construction: “We have noticed that having a well-insulated house or business lowers the cost of electricity. We also need to work with the sector that has to do with planning, architecture, engineering and the construction industry in general, in order to improve the type of materials.” Concrete must be left aside, he specifies, since, although it is cheaper, it does not work well as an insulator. We must opt ​​for other materials.