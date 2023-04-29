For several years, the Club Atlético Independiente de Argentina became a team full of economic and financial problems, due to the bad decisions of its managers. But in recent months it got out of control with the change of leadership. In fact, Fabian Doman he resigned from the presidency of the institution almost six months after being elected by the partners.
Even so, Independiente not only has problems with politics within the club, but also has many debts that must be dealt with in the coming months. The Argentine team is inhibited by FIFA because they owe it 5.7 million dollars to America for the sales of Silvio Romero and Cecilio Dominguez which was carried out in 2016 and 2019, respectively.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The influencer Santiago Marateawho is known for making large collections of money is the one at the forefront of the initiative to save the ‘Red‘ about your financial problems. This public figure is a friend of john marconithe vice president of the club.
The intention of the collection that began on Thursday, April 27, is for 2 million fans to contribute with 4 thousand Argentine pesos; with the aim of bringing together 8 billion pesos. Thus, by converting to dollars, Independiente would have the 20 million dollars that you need to settle all the debts that the institution currently has. Of course, this would include the one from the cream-blue outfit, which is the most expensive debt they have.
The Eagles have been fighting for several years to receive the money that corresponds to them. And as it is such an important figure, it is clear that it would have an impact on the club. Therefore, this solution that Independiente is proposing would be something ideal for America to collect once and for all after so many years and for the moment it is on the right track, since on its first day of cooperation they are receiving an answer.
#plan #Independiente #carries #settle #pending #account #Club #América
Leave a Reply