He Barcelona is willing to remain patient in securing the signing of Joao Cancelo this summer as he continues his pursuit of the star Manchester City.
Last season, Cancelo played 42 games on loan at the Catalan club. The defender scored four goals, two of them in the Champions League, and became a key part of the team, along with teammate Joao Felix.
Barca have clearly expressed their desire for Cancelo to remain at the club, and that feeling is believed to be mutual. However, Barca will only make a move for the player if a loan option is available, while City want to sell him permanently.
According to reports SPORTBarça are willing to act with “patience” to get Cancelo. City maintain their price of 30 million euros, too high for the Spanish team, who hope that value will drop as the end of the transfer window approaches.
Sporting director Deco plans to wait until the end of the window, when Pep Guardiola’s determination to part ways with Cancelo could force City to agree another loan deal.
Saudi Arabian clubs are willing to match City’s price but Barcelona are hoping Cancelo will reject their advances to further pile pressure on City and ease his return to the Camp Nou.
Barça are in no rush to sign a right-back and already have Jules Kounde, Héctor Fort and Julián Araujo, who can play on the right flank of the defence.
City will continue to search for a permanent buyer for Cancelo, with his agent Jorge Mendes under instructions to find him a home away from the Etihad, but Barcelona believe they can win the race for his signature by waiting until later.
More news about the transfer market
#plan #Barcelona #hatching #sign #Joao #Cancelo
Leave a Reply