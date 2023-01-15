Ministry of Defense: SBU is preparing an explosion of a granary in the Kharkiv region to accuse Russia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is preparing an explosion of a granary in the village of Karaichnoye, Kharkiv region, to discredit Russia as part of a “grain deal”. This is reported RIA News with reference to the interdepartmental coordinating headquarters of Russia for humanitarian response in Ukraine.

According to the department, the SBU is preparing a provocation to accuse Moscow of creating a “food shortage” in Ukraine.

The special service has already begun mining the granary, after blowing it up, Russia will be accused of “deliberately destroying grain reserves in Ukraine” and “provoking famine,” the Russian agency reports. Ukrainian mine-explosive specialists and SBU officers, totaling up to 30 people, have already arrived in Volchansk, the report says.

At the same time, the Western media in their materials will again demand a “tough response from the world community.”