RVIO published in Russian the “hunger plan” of the Nazis to exterminate the peoples of the USSR

The Russian Military Historical Society (RVIO) for the first time published in Russian the full text of the “hunger plan” (Plan Bakke), developed by the authorities of Nazi Germany. Document text published on the portal “History.rf”.

The document provided for the provision of food for the army and the people of Germany at the expense of the death of the civilian population of the USSR. The radical famine strategy, involving the extermination of 20 to 30 million civilians in the occupied Soviet territories, was designed by Herbert Backe.

It is noted that the initiative was justified not only by economic considerations, but also by political plans for the conquest of living space in the East, followed by the replacement of the indigenous population with German colonists. “The hunger plan gave them a tool that allowed them to do it quickly,” the article says.

Earlier, the FSB of Russia published documents on the participation of Latvian collaborators of Nazi Germany in the murders of hundreds of thousands of Jews, including those deported from the countries.