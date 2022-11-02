Immigration Authorities of Costa Rica, Colombia and Panama addressed this Tuesday the regional crisis of irregular migrants, with proposals such as the closure of informal steps and the creation of an observatory of human mobility to deal with this phenomenon that has exploded in recent months.

Panama, Costa Rica and Colombia are territories through which hundreds of thousands of irregular migrants, especially Venezuelans, have transited this year on their way to the United States.

Panamawhere they arrive after crossing the dangerous Darién jungle from Colombia, registers more than 210,000 migrants in transit this yearan unprecedented figure, more than 70% nationals of Venezuela and the rest of about thirty countries in Africa, Asia and America.

The jungle has become a corridor for irregular migration from South America seeking to cross Central America to the United States.

Nevertheless, hundreds of Venezuelans have been stranded in Panama after Washington announced last month that it would not accept migrants from that country who have crossed Panama and Mexico illegally.

The existence of a crisis at the regional level in which the four countries are involved was recognized.

In this first trilateral technical meeting, held behind closed doors, the heads of the Costa Rican Migration offices, Marlen Luna; from Colombia, Carlos Fernando García Manosalva; the deputy director of the National Migration Service (SNM) of Panama, María Isabel Saravia, and representatives of the US, according to official information.

It is not known which US authorities participated in the meeting. According to Saravia, at the meeting seven points were established for the preparation of a roadmap to deal with irregular migration, which will be discussed again on the 9th.

“The existence of a crisis at the regional level in which the four countries are involved was recognized,” Saravia said in an interview distributed to journalists.

‘Close the informal steps’

Migration officials made a call to the international community, “highlighting the importance of closing informal steps, which lead to the entry of irregular migrants into Panamanian territory,” said a statement from the Ministry of Public Security of Panama (Minseg).

“Several proposals were evaluated at this meeting, the most important thing is that States present agreed on the establishment of safe routes and formal ones that help combat the smuggling of migrants, human trafficking and (…) safeguard the security “of both migrants and nationals of each country,” Saravia said, according to the statement.

In the Darién jungle, the footsteps and gasping snorts of the Haitian migrants mix with the "an alè" ("let's go", in Creole) of the "guides" who take them to the Panamanian border.

He added that seven points were also agreed upon – all on agreements already signed on migration matters – on which the roadmap will be established for the second meeting between the representatives of the four countries, which is scheduled to take place on November 9, in an unspecified place.

Among the points to be discussed at that next meeting is the creation of a human mobility observatory in order to obtain information on irregular migratory movement, as well as requesting the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to carry out “an updated analysis of programs for migrants in the region”, indicates the official information.

Migratory flow decreases after US measure

Panama reported last Friday “a drastic decrease in the flow of irregular migrants, mainly Venezuelans”, who arrive in the country through the Darién, registering only 2,292 people, (624 Venezuelans) in three days, when it was computed between 3,000 and 4,000 daily commuters that same month.

The drop in the flow occurred after the United States announced on October 12 that Any Venezuelan who enters that country having irregularly crossed the border between Mexico and Panama will be expelled to Mexican territory.

Thus, more than 4,000 Venezuelan migrants have voluntarily returned to Venezuela from Panama in recent days, paying their tickets themselves and after staying in a shelter opened by the Venezuelan Diplomatic Mission in Panama City.

Venezuelan families are seen on the streets begging for money so they can continue on their way to the United States.

The Darien

For decades, the Darién jungle has been an irregular migratory route used by people from all over the world who travel to the United States, despite the serious dangers it entails due to its wild environment and the presence of organized crime groups.

The region has suffered several irregular migrant crises: of Cubans between 2015 and 2016; of Haitians in 2021, and this 2022 of Venezuelans, all fleeing crises in their countries and with the intention of reaching the US.

Panama has migratory reception stations (ERM) on its borders with Colombia (south) and Costa Rica (north), where it takes irregular travelers to take their biometric data and offer them health and food services, an operation that has consumed more than 50 million dollars since 2020 according to official data.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP

