The President of UEFA, Aleksander ceferin, believes that, despite the current situation with the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no problems for EURO 2020 to take place next year, and it does not rule out that they may vary their initial format and that they make it “in eleven, five or one country instead of twelve”.

“We are always concerned about the situation (with the pandemic), but we are absolutely sure that the Eurocup will be held in 2021,” Ceferin assured this Thursday on the #NoticiasVamos de Movistar + program.

The Slovenian also made it clear that the idea is that the format, with twelve venues spread throughout Europe, remains “exactly” as they said. “But I also have to say that we could do a EURO in eleven, five or just one country instead of twelve”, he pointed out.

On the other hand, on the return of the public to the stadiums, the president was forceful. “The Government knows well how the situation is in Spain, we do not. We will allow the return of people to the stadiums when the Government allows it and if it does not allow it, we can do nothing”He admitted, assuring that he is “working very closely” with Luis Rubiales, president of the RFEF. “When the time comes we will face it together,” he added.

Finally, Ceferin also had words for the video refereeing. “The VAR helps football, but it can also harm it. I don’t think there will be going back and the VAR will continue, but I think there is a lot of room for improvement”, he sentenced.