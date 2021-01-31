Thousands of neighbors and social and non-governmental organizations participated in an unprecedented public hearing for many reasons. It was to debate the bill promoted by the Buenos Aires Executive to rezoning Costa Salguero and Punta Carrasco and allow the construction of buildings. There were 29 virtual sessions in which more than 7,000 registered and exhibitors participated. The overwhelming majority opposed the plan. But there was a voice that was forceful: – that of the National Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC), which raised its infeasibility. He considered that the project is “unacceptable” and “intolerable” for the aeronautical safety of the nearby Jorge Newbery Metropolitan Airport.

ANAC concluded that “it does not authorize the site -of the project- because it interferes with the obstacle clearance surfaces, due to exposure to noise and due to the risk of air accidents“.

What is the project promoted by the Executive? The plan, already approved in a first reading, foresees the rezoning of Costa Salguero and Punta Carrasco for the construction of residential and office buildings, and of a public park with gastronomic services and other recreational uses.

The project consists of the rezoning of the Costa Salguero and Punta Carrasco properties so that residential and office buildings can be built, as well as a public park. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

According to the renders shared by the Secretariat of Urban Development, the available space in Punta Carrasco would only be for green spaces. The buildings would be built where Costa Salguero is and would have up to 26 meters high (about 9 or 10 floors).

In one of the last days of the public hearing, the director of Aerodromes of the ANAC, Martín Jacquet, focused on the impact on the operation of the Aeroparque. The first thing he checked is the proximity of the buildings to the southern end of the track: “scarce 560 meters”. And he detailed: “The project affects the ascent surface on take-off, which coincides with the extension axis of the runway. It also affects the protection surface of an approach lighting system, which is essential to give safety to air operations.”

Although it is now closed and in the midst of modernization, the Aeroparque is the airport with the highest traffic, still above Ezeiza. According to the latest official numbers prepared and published, in 2017 Jorge Newbery passed 13,261,437 passengers, against the 9,679,689 of the Ministro Pistarini airport. The movement of aircraft also reflects that demand: operated 123,077 at Aeroparque, against the 80,890 of Ezeiza.

The Aeroparque has been under construction since August 2020. The southern end of the runway would be less than six blocks from the buildings that would be erected in Costa Salguero.

Another important focus that Jacquet marked was that of noise. Anyone living or working in the area will have to endure the thunderous sounds emanating from aircraft turbines. At the beginning of these hearings an architect had raised a question on this issue. He wondered who would choose to pay what a luxury home is worth, but located next to an airport.

Regarding noise pollution, a study commissioned by the ANAC determined that “the strip of buildings is under a high noise density during the day, between 75, 65 and 60 decibels (dB) in landings; and between 65, 60 and 55 dB at night. in daytime takeoffs the dB climbs to 70“.

In Buenos Aires there is a Noise Pollution Control law and an Interactive Noise Map that identifies the loudest areas. Indeed, the City’s measurements show that two sound ranges are recorded in the surroundings of the Airport: from 70 to 75 dB and from 75 to 80 dB.

The buildings near Aeroparques are subjected to a noise of 70 decibels due to the proximity of the airport. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

It is estimated that a sound of 70 decibels already prevents tasks that require concentration and attention. And that those who endure a constant noise of between 80 and 90 decibels suffer stress, fatigue and sleep disturbance. For the World Health Organization (WHO) the acceptable figures for noise in the streets – for a large city such as Buenos Aires – should be between 65 and 70 dB.

Regarding the risks of accidents, Jacquet explained in the presentation that although the possibilities are one in a million, “they tend to occur during the take-off and landing phases, that is, near airports.” Of course, the Lapa tragedy marked the last minutes of his speech.

On August 31, 1999, a LAPA plane failed to take off, crossed the gate of the Aeroparque, crossed Costanera Avenue and crashed into some road machines, an embankment and a gas regulating plant. 65 people died. File photo / AFP

From the Buenos Aires government they informed Clarion that “will give a technical answer” to the ANAC report. They remarked that “all over the world infrastructures adapt to cities and their life. Not the other way around. “

And from the ANAC they told this medium that although they cannot prevent the project from moving forward, “Yes we can resort to justice”. In fact, prior to the rezoning bill, the sale of the lands of both Punta Carrasco and Costa Salguero was approved by the Legislature. However, today it is held back by a precautionary measure issued by Chamber II of the Chamber in Administrative and Tax Litigation of the City as a result of an appeal.

The Punta Carrasco property would be converted into a public park. The buildings would be built where Costa Salguero is. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

An unprecedented public hearing

Over two months and 29 virtual sessions, 7,053 registered in the public hearing and almost 2,000 people who spoke. According to a survey by the Collective of Architects in Defense of Public Lands, 97.5% spoke out against. 63.1% were women; and 72.1% of the exhibitors and exhibitors were older than 30 years.

Among the arguments to oppose the project, people expressed the need to have more public spaces and recover the relationship with the river. In addition, they believed that it is an unconstitutional law and that it violates the Urban Environmental Plan.

The closing of the hearings was in charge of the legislator Alejandrina Barry (PTS-Frende Izquierda) who demanded that the project be archived and that the money planned for this urbanization be allocated to refurbish the schools. And I demand “the right of the entire population to enjoy the river.”

