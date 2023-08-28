The machine has taken some pressure off after closing a win against Rayados de Monterrey and also as a visitor. This is the best possible result for what is to come, a cross on the Azteca Stadium field against América, a team that is not experiencing its best moment on the field either but that is always a headache for Cruz Azul.
More news about the transfer market
While the squad is focused for said duel against América, the board of directors is working at a forced pace to meet the goal of closing the arrival of a weighty center forward for the team and things are not going well at all. The celestials pressed everything possible to sign Rafael Santos Borré, but the Colombian has no interest in coming to Mexico. That being the case, they made a move for Juan Ignacio Dinenno but the offer was rejected by the people of Pumas, a fact that will lead the capitalists to activate by a third name.
Cruz Azul will be moved by the signing of Harold Preciado de Santos, a player who has been liked for a long time and for whom they had some polls just opened the market. The striker is not the traditional fixed ‘9’, but he has the ability to fall down the wings and make his teammates play, as well as a lot of physical power. However, the negotiation will not be easy, because beyond the price, the relationship between the two directives is not the best.
