CHARGING FOR ONE LAST TRY! 🔵💸

Given the imminent rejection of Santos Borré’s offer, the Cruz Azul board of directors will launch with everything for Harold Preciado, as reported by Fox Sports.

The Santos forward is the option they like the most, after not being able to close Dinenno or anyone else. pic.twitter.com/LSbeJa6vIy

– Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) August 28, 2023