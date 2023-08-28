The Cruz Azul Soccer Club is about to enter the state of panic buying, months have passed and they have not been able to find a center forward who can provide notes that they have needed so much in the current Apertura 2023 tournament.
For this reason, given the refusal of the Colombian Rafael Santos Borre To arrive at the Machine, the sky-blue team would have one more option and it would be the attacker of Santos Laguna: Harold Preciadoaccording to information from david espinoza of Fox Sports.
The celestial team requires a forward with guarantees and if it is possible that he has already been tested in Mexican soccer, for this reason they were also linked to Rogelio Funes Mori and Juan Ignacio Dinenno.
The South American striker is having a good performance with the Comarca Lagunera and for that reason the Torreón team would not release him unless he had a large amount of money, even though his contract expires in December and he could leave as a free agent in January.
So far this semester, Harold Preciado He played six games and has scored seven goals. Three of them were scored by the League Cup 2023while the remaining four occurred within the framework of the Apertura 2023. In fact, two of those goals went to the cement team.
Since his arrival in Mexican soccer in February 2022, the Colombian has played 61 games with the Guerreros. In that number of games he was able to score 28 goals and gave seven assists.
