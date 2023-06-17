A few days ago we reported on 90min about the fallen signings of Matheus Doria and Eduardo Aguirre with Cruz Azul. Both players arrived injured from Santos Laguna and did not pass the medical exams, so they did not sign a contract.
After this news, those in long pants continue to work at forced marches to be able to close the reinforcement that takes the place of the Brazilian.
According to the first reports, now the Machine will seek to throw the house out the window to go for the services of the defender Bruno Mendezwho is also wanted by other squads, although without success.
The Uruguayan central defender is 23 years old, and despite spending only half a year in the Corinthians team, the Brazilian club would not hesitate to sell him to the highest bidder.
Likewise, according to the portal specialized in transfers, transfer markt, the cost of the Uruguayan soccer player is around 5 million dollars. If it happens, Cruz Azul would be his fourth squad in his soccer career, after having defended the jerseys of Internacional de Brasil, Montevideo Wanderers and more recently Corinthians.
In fact, his level of play is such that the technical director Marcelo Bielsa already considered him to defend the cause of the Uruguayan team,
It is expected that it will be in the next few days when there is more information about it, as well as the probability that it will reach Mexican soccer. In 90 min we will continue reporting.
#plan #Cruz #Azul #reinforce #defensive #defense #fall #Doria
