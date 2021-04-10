A woman makes a blanket embroidered with a backstrap loom on the sidewalk on Paseo de la Reforma avenue. Moses Paul

The cultural identity of Mexico is for sale, but it is not the people who keep the profits. While a serape made by hand by Saltillo artisans can cost between 500 and 3,000 Mexican pesos (between 25 and 150 dollars, approximately), a brand like Carolina Herrera or Louis Vuitton can sell an almost identical piece between 1,000 and 4,000 dollars. The visual appeal of Mexican embroidery, sculptures, paintings and other handicrafts have caused dozens of companies to appropriate the cultural heritage of the original peoples of Mexico, without their creators seeing a single penny for their work, effort and creativity.

This week, the Chamber of Deputies approved, by overwhelming unanimity, a reform to the Federal Copyright Law, in which a fraction is added that recognizes the works of indigenous peoples and communities as “object of protection of intellectual property rights.” This reform has yet to be approved by the Senate for the collective work of indigenous people to be recognized for the first time.

But recognition is not eaten or bills are paid. Dozens of companies (of mainly Asian origin) profit from the aesthetics of indigenous peoples without any Mexican law being able to do something about it. Carlos Martinez Negrete, a cultural promoter and defender of Human Rights of indigenous peoples, indicates in an interview that the reform approved by the legislators is insufficient. “The impact on communities is generated in digital advertising and in the empathy that a brand generates with the consumer, through false social responsibility,” he says.

Sculptures, paintings, but mainly textiles that imitate the aesthetics of native peoples of Latin America and Mexico, are marketed over the internet from five to 50 dollars. The embroideries of Tenango de Doria (Hidalgo), huipiles that imitate the elaborations of Oaxaca or shirts stamped with the stone of the Sun (the Aztec calendar), are sold through internet pages that constantly change their address and place of origin.

Carlos Hernandez Leon, academic of legal and social studies at Tecnológico de Monterrey, indicates in an interview that the law reform initiative, how is it written, has deficiencies that affect the community. “The figures that have been exploited over time continue to belong to the public domain and at the end of the day, the protection of the work of indigenous peoples would remain a dead letter,” says the academic.

A garment with the image of the Stone of the Sun sells for 45 dollars (about 900 Mexican pesos) on a US page.

Intangible and millionaire heritage

The most visible cases of cultural appropriation have been by recognized brands such as Zara (owned by Inditex), Nestlé or Mango, all of them between 2014 and 2019. In this regard, the National Commission for Human Rights issued a recommendation in which he warned that “Mexico does not have an adequate legal framework that addresses the specificities and characteristics of indigenous peoples and communities, even that makes effective their right to protection” of their cultural heritage.

For Martínez Negrete, the protection of the artistic creations of native peoples not only has to come from a law, but also from local governments. “All the deputies for a supposed empathy claim to protect the cultural elements of indigenous peoples, but in fact it continues to be commercially abused,” he says.

Despite its cultural richness and artistic heritage, the indigenous communities of Mexico live in extreme poverty. 72% of the people belonging to an indigenous population are victims of this situation, according to figures of the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval). Additionally, the majority of artisans in Mexico lose between 25 and 30% of their profits due to bargaining by consumers, according to a survey conducted by the Network of Artisans and Producers of Mexico City.

