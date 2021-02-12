The objective of the Government of Spain is to achieve 70% immunity against the coronavirus by summer. For this reason, many communities are enabling large spaces to administer vaccines. Catalonia, for example, plan to use the Camp Nou, the sacred Family and some museums as mass vaccination centers.

While, Madrid announced this Wednesday that it will allocate buildings such as the WiZink Center, the stadium Metropolitan Wanda, the Vistalegre Palace or the new emergency hospital Nurse Isabel Zendal, which welcomes COVID patients referred from other centers. Various sports centers will also be set up, yet to be determined, in order to cover the entire Madrid territory. The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, thanks the owners who have made their facilities “available to all Madrilenians.” As for when the massive vaccination campaign could start, Ayuso indicates that the device will activate “as soon as enough doses arrive”.

WiZink Center

The old Palacio de Deportes in Madrid is a space that can hold about 18,000 people. In addition, it is a safe place since it modified its ventilation system, canceling the air recirculation and forcing the complete air renewal every 12 minutes. It is located in the Goya neighborhood, where it occupies the block delimited by Avenida Felipe II (located to the west at the confluence with Calle Lombía) and Calle Goya (north), Jorge Juan (south) and Fuente del Berro (east). .

The director of Wizink Center, Manuel Saucedo, has assured Telemadrid that the building I would be prepared to give 30,000 daily vaccinations: “We know the venue and we could use all the lobbies, not just the track, to prevent people from gathering.” Perform these calculations based on 100 vaccination posts, estimating five minutes per patient and operating 24 hours: “It is a maximum proposal, but it will be the technicians of the Ministry of Health who determine the place of vaccination, the most appropriate procedure and the times.”

What’s more, those who go to get vaccinated could choose what time is best for them, as if it were a show: “Patients could choose a time, like when you choose a ticket and they would receive an email with the confirmation of the appointment”, Explains Saucedo.

Vistalegre Palace

The Vistalegre Palace is a multipurpose building, initially conceived as bullring, located in the Vista Alegre neighborhood, in the Carabanchel district, and has a capacity for 14,000 people.

Nurse Isabel Zendal

Nurse Isabel Zendal emergency hospital has three pavilions prepared, although two of them are in operation, and with a big sventilation system that renews the air every six minutes. Besides, his modular structure It would allow the establishment of differentiated entry and exit corridors for the people who were to receive the vaccine.

In this sense, Ayuso highlighted on Thursday that he also a vaccination point could have been set up in Ifema, but that this option was discarded because its proximity to Zendal. “We can use our own facilities with the Own resources of the Community of Madrid without having to incur additional expenses”, He alleged during an intervention in the control session of the Government in the Madrid Assembly.

Metropolitan Wanda

As confirmed by sources from the Ministry of Health to Telemadrid, the Metropolitan Wanda it could also be a vaccination point. The regional government is negotiating with Atlético de Madrid so that this can be done. The stadium of the rojiblanco club is located in the Rose Quarter (district of San Blas-Canillejas), has 88,150 square meters of surface and a capacity of 68,000 people.