The visit that the alternative rock group Placebo He made Italy in 2023 perhaps it is the last for a season, in view of how the confrontation between his singer and guitarist, Brian Molko, and the president of the country and leader of the ultra -rightist party brothers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, has evolved.

The summer festivals tour that the British band made that year passed through the Sonic Park of Turin, and its leader took advantage of one of the stellar moments of their performance to approach the microphone and call – using the Italian language – “piece of shit” to the prime minister, in addition to «Fascist, racist and Nazi».

The ‘statement’, finished with a cry of “Fuck you!” (“Let you fuck you!”) It was answered with public cheers. Molko also requested more protection of the rights of non -binary and transgender people, and urged his followers to turn off the phones to “live the moment.” But many ignored, and many videos were viralized by collecting the moment of insults.

A few days later, Meloni’s lawyers announced that they had taken legal actions and that they had presented a Demand demandand the Turin Prosecutor’s Office officially opened an investigation against Brian Molko for “contempt of institutions”, a crime for which it could be fined with up to 5,000 euros in case of being convicted, since according to the Italian Criminal Code, who «defame me publicly to the Republic », which includes the Government, the Parliament, the Courts and the Army, faces a fine of between 1,000 and 5,000 euros.









This Monday, the Italian Ministry of Justice has given Green Light to Processing of the London artist, after prosecutors requested authorization from said instance to be necessary in the case of the crime of insults to the state institutions of which Molko is accused.

It is not the first time that Meloni, which leads the extreme right -wing party Brothers of Italy, presents a demand for defamation. In 2022 he initiated legal actions for aggravated criminal defamation against the editors of the newspaper ‘Diani’, for accusing her of trying to help a deputy of her own party to get a government contract to acquire masks during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2023, a court in Rome ordered Roberto Savian refer to her for her radical position on illegal immigration. The Prime Minister also filed a complaint against the Historian Luciano Canforawho accused her of Neonazi, although she ended up withdrawing the complaint and justice filed the cause in October 2024.