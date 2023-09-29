The place where the most delicious potatoes were prepared on the Moscow-St. Petersburg route was named in a conversation with Moslenta by 36-year-old Moscow teacher and traveler Andrei Zaduraev, who walked from Moscow to the northern capital in 17 days.

According to him, on the route, he mainly ate at roadside cafes and canteens, and most often had breakfast at hotels. But what he remembered most was the potatoes with pork, cooked in pots. He found this dish in the workers’ village in the Novgorod region Kresttsy. “They simmer there very tasty under the lid,” explained the traveler.

