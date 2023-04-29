GEEL, Belgium — A painful cycle has defined Iosif’s 53 years on earth: trauma, mental breakdown, psychiatric institutionalization.

From his native Romania to a failed asylum application in Belgium and then divorce and financial difficulties, Iosif’s condition has marked crises in his life that have often spiraled out of control.

But sitting at the dining room table and looking out into the woods, he seemed at peace.

She talked about her daily chores (feeding the donkey, washing the dishes), favorite hobbies (reading the Bible, shopping), worries (forgetting to take her pills, spending too much).

In the living room, Etty, 71, and Luc Hayen, 75, were watching a cartoon on television.

They all live with Ann Peetermans, a 47-year-old beautician, and her teenage son in a long-term arrangement in which people with mental illnesses move in with families.

This approach to psychiatric care has been carried out in Geel since the 13th century. Locals began building a church for Saint Dimpna, the patron saint of mental illness, in the mid-13th century and pilgrims flocked to Geel. They lived on the farms of local farmers and worked the land with their new families.

Both the tradition and the church are still standing.

At the end of the 19th century, about 2,000 guests lived among the Geelians, as the locals call themselves. Today, the town of 41,000 in Flanders, the Dutch-speaking part of Belgium, has 120 pensioners in local homes.

That has made Geel both a model for a particular paradigm of psychiatric care and a town that goes against the grain, often viewed through the centuries with suspicion.

Those suspicions only grew when Geel’s approach collided with the growing medical field of psychiatry. However, in more recent times the town has been reconsidered as emblematic of a humane alternative to abandonment or institutionalization of the mentally ill.

Oliver Sacks, a renowned neurologist, studied 19 pensioners over decades for his 2007 book, “Geel Revisited.” Geel demonstrates, Sacks concluded, that “even those who seem incurably afflicted can potentially live full, dignified, loved and secure lives.”

During Peetermans’ childhood in Geel, his aunt housed people with psychiatric conditions. Seven years ago, when he considered joining the tradition, it wasn’t a question of whether he would accept guests, but how many. (The maximum is three).

For Hayen, this is her third foster home in nearly 30 years. “I have a very good life here,” she said. “Because I seek freedom, like almost all people.”

Since the 1860s, Geel has had a state mental hospital, which is the anchor and safety net for the show.

Wilfried Bogaerts, a leading psychologist there, said the foster program’s patients are in stable conditions. Among the patients are people who have schizophrenia or other severe psychoses, but who have adjusted to treatment and can function well in a family.

Potential guests are assigned to families that have been screened. Diagnoses are never revealed to foster families unless the patient chooses to share them. Instead, social workers coach families on what kind of behavior to expect, the medication regimen, and the warning signs that need to be reported quickly. The key to the trust that underpins the scheme is the availability of hospital social workers 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Belgian state pays foster families a stipend of 23-28 euros per patient per day (25-30 dollars). In everyone’s opinion, money is not enough. And the program has been steadily shrinking in recent years. The community and the hospital are trying to reverse that. Belgium recently submitted an application for the Geel foster program to be recognized as “intangible cultural heritage” by UNESCO. And program leaders launched an advertising campaign to get more families to consider joining the foster program.

In Geel, police officers regularly come across patients from the program behaving strangely in public or breaking the law, said Greet Vandeperre, 66, who runs a community group representing foster families, patients, the hospital, the people and the police. But due to the City’s welcoming culture, the police know how to handle the situation and call the mental hospital immediately.

The approach stands out from many other nations, where calling the police may be the first step. In many of these situations, if the training is insufficient, the results can be violent and even deadly. Bogaerts recalls only twice that the police have been called to solve important problems with patients. But incidents do happen.

When Peetermans was a child, she would often see Robert, a patient who lived with a family down the street, picking roses. Years later, when Robert’s foster family aged, she gave him a place in her home. Robert became like a big brother to her son.

He had been living with them for seven years when his condition worsened. Last September he moved to the psychiatric hospital, where she now visits him regularly.

Peetermans could not hold back tears as he told the story.

“If they have to leave, that is the most difficult thing,” he said.

By: MATINA STEVIS-GRIDNEFF and KOBA RYCKEWAERT