In recent years, the Monterrey Football Club has established itself as a powerful club financially. Year after year it is considered among the teams with the best-priced squad on the market and in the first half of 2024 it has been no exception and they remain in the top 10 within the American continent.
According to information from the portal Transfermarktthe albiazul team is the club with the highest estimation in Liga MX with 103.2 million dollars and Club América is second with 101.1 million. In addition to these two institutions, the other team that belongs to Concacaf and that managed to sneak into the list is Inter Miami of Major League Soccer.
Since last year, the value of the American team increased considerably with the arrival of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and if that were not enough, this year they arrived Luis Suarez and the Argentine jewel, Fernando Redondo.
However, both Monterrey, America, and Interare far from those located at the top of the ranking, which is dominated by Brazilian clubs.
The top of the top is dominated by the Brazilian teams where six are from Brazil and Argentina only has one representative who is River Plate.
Palmeiras is the club with the most expensive squad on the continent, with a total of 228.3 million dollarsso the difference with the Rayados is 123 million and of 125 with the Eagles, that is, more than double.
|
CLUB
|
VALUE IN MDD
|
Palmeiras
|
228.3
|
Flamengo
|
187
|
Corinthians
|
123.9
|
Fluminense
|
115.2
|
International
|
105.5
|
River Plate
|
105.5
|
Monterey
|
103.2
|
America
|
101.1
|
Inter Miami
|
96.7
|
Atlético Mineiro
|
96.7
