This Saturday Raul Jimenez He completed 100 games wearing the jersey of the Mexican team and he couldn’t have done it in a better way. The current forward of the Fulham of England scored via penalty kick, bringing the national team closer to a 2-2 draw against Australia in it AT&T Stadium.
Throughout his career with El Tricolor, The Wolf of Tepeji has proven to be a great scorer from the eleventh step, as this target meant his fifth in a row, since before scoring against the Socceroos he did it before Guatemala, The Savior (twice) and Panama. Although it is something to highlight, it is strange that it could only be seen on the scoreboard from that route. However, thanks to his specialty, he has already placed himself in sixth place among the top scorers in the Mexican team with 32 surpassing Enrique Borja with 31.
More than ten years have passed since the youth squad America He debuted with the senior team on January 20, 2003. In his favor he can boast of having attended three World Cups so far, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, although in the latter he earned the hatred of some fans for not leave his place to someone else who was going through a better moment, since since the skull fracture injury he suffered with the Wolverhampton Wanderersafter a clash of heads with the Brazilian David Luizhas never been the same.
To date, the attacker has accumulated 30 goals and 18 assists, with a 61 percent performance according to the statistics of the AS Mexico Newspaper. With the Under-23 participated in the 2012 Toulon Hopes Tournament, achieving four assists and one goal, while in the London 2012 Olympic Games He also had an assist against Senegalbeing part of that golden generation that managed to win gold for the first and only time.
Already with The Greater Tricolorthe network breaker scored for the first time on July 11, 2013 in the gold Cup against Canadain the Group Phase, while in the round of 16 he pierced the networks of Trinidad and Tobago in the 1-0 win. On the way to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil he celebrated the goal against Panama and New Zealand. After the World Cup, the former Atletico Madrid scored again against Belarus in a friendly that ended with a 3-2 victory. In the Copa America 2015beat the goal of Chili and Ecuador. Later in friendlies he celebrated again against the Trinidadians, the Salvadorans and the Irish. On the way to Russia 2018 he was present before Honduras and in the Confederations Cup 2017 hit the New Zealanders again. Later in more preparation duels he had as victims Poland, Uruguay, Costa Rica and Chili. With respect to Gold Cup 2019made an appearance in front of Cuba with a double, he also contributed against Costa Rica and Haiti.
When was the first CONCACAF Nations League, the native of Querétaro achieved a double against the canaleros. His great presence at that time led him to score against the Netherlands in friendly, as well as South Korea and Japanapart from providing assistance against Bermuda and a double assist against the Algerians. The man who once defended the Benfica He has in his national team record the CONCACAF Cup 2015 and the Gold Cup 2019perhaps very few for the time it has been present.
Nevertheless, Jimenez He has had some individual distinctions and unforgettable moments that have remained marked for eternity. In 2013 he was recognized with the award for Best Goal of the Year in CONCACAFsomewhat that prevented the premature elimination of Mexico heading to Brazil 2014, an unforgettable Chilean against Panamain the CONCACAF Qualifiers, which is still remembered and even some of its detractors express that it continues to live on said memory and that is why it remains in the Tricolor. For 2019, the three-time World Cup winner received the Golden Ball of the 2019 CONCACAF GOLD CUP for his five scores in six games and two assists in the same number of games. This also led him to appear in the Ideal Eleven of the championship.
In the end, his great debt to the Mexican team is to have left a dark stain on his record when he did not want to get off to Qatar 2022 despite the fact that he had just recovered from an injury and was not at an optimal level, leaving no chance for Santiago Gimenez who had a great semester in his first European adventure with the Feyenoord RotterdamAdded to this, incredibly despite having been to three World Cups, he has not been able to mark or make a difference in the most important FIFA tournament. He did not score or assist against Brazil in 2014, not even against Germany and Brazil in 2018, and finally, not before Saudi Arabia, Argentina and Poland in 2022. Therefore, the forward will be able to occupy a place among the ten top scorers of the Tricolor, leaving his mark, however, perhaps he will not be remembered for another reason, since apart from his spectacular overhead kick he failed to make a significant difference to international level, which pays special attention to it as Javier Hernandez, Jared Borgetti, Hugo Sanchez, Luis Hernandez either Cuauhtémoc Blanco. Finally, he must accept that his time has passed and that he will hardly be a starter in the 2026 World Cup, although in the Aztec team anything can happen and Jaime Lozano could trust him, it remains to be seen if in the Fulham You can repeat what you did with the Wolves.
