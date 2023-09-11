#Selections | Raúl Jiménez played 100 games 10 years after his debut in @miseleccionmx. Read more 👉: https://t.co/8YXc43YY8v pic.twitter.com/VdbpgWWb66 — Mexican Football Federation (@FMF) September 10, 2023

📹Raúl Jiménez talks about his more than 10 years in the National Team, with perseverance and dedication as key factors.👏 But this story is missing chapters…😉 Good night, Unconditional! #Let’s go everyone pic.twitter.com/hjHUQAoOHf — National Team (@miseleccionmx) September 11, 2023

Already with The Greater Tricolorthe network breaker scored for the first time on July 11, 2013 in the gold Cup against Canadain the Group Phase, while in the round of 16 he pierced the networks of Trinidad and Tobago in the 1-0 win. On the way to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil he celebrated the goal against Panama and New Zealand. After the World Cup, the former Atletico Madrid scored again against Belarus in a friendly that ended with a 3-2 victory. In the Copa America 2015beat the goal of Chili and Ecuador. Later in friendlies he celebrated again against the Trinidadians, the Salvadorans and the Irish. On the way to Russia 2018 he was present before Honduras and in the Confederations Cup 2017 hit the New Zealanders again. Later in more preparation duels he had as victims Poland, Uruguay, Costa Rica and Chili. With respect to Gold Cup 2019made an appearance in front of Cuba with a double, he also contributed against Costa Rica and Haiti.

Raúl Jiménez’s last goals with Mexico. vs Australia (Penal)

vs Guatemala (Penal)

vs El Salvador (Penal)

vs Panama (Penal)

vs El Salvador (Penal)

vs Japan *Has not scored in open play since a friendly match on November 17, 2020. pic.twitter.com/54cn8IQaNl — Picante Soccer (@futpicante) September 10, 2023

Nevertheless, Jimenez He has had some individual distinctions and unforgettable moments that have remained marked for eternity. In 2013 he was recognized with the award for Best Goal of the Year in CONCACAFsomewhat that prevented the premature elimination of Mexico heading to Brazil 2014, an unforgettable Chilean against Panamain the CONCACAF Qualifiers, which is still remembered and even some of its detractors express that it continues to live on said memory and that is why it remains in the Tricolor. For 2019, the three-time World Cup winner received the Golden Ball of the 2019 CONCACAF GOLD CUP for his five scores in six games and two assists in the same number of games. This also led him to appear in the Ideal Eleven of the championship.