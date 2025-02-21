Pass the vacuum cleaner, clean the dust, scrub the floor, scrub the bathrooms and the kitchen … We all know the basic cleaning tasks in a home. But sometimes, when we undertake this cleaning, We forget some detail.

Is what holds Kester RuddGtech Product Information Manager, in an article published by the Daily Mail.

According to this expert, although you may clean the surfaces and pass the vacuum regularly, there is an important object that you are probably ignoring: The curtains.

“Over time, this accumulation will not only overshadow its appearance, but can also contribute to the appearance of allergies already poor interior air quality“Rudd says.

“Cleaning the curtains regularly not only keeps them with a fresh appearancebut also maintains a healthier atmosphere at home, “adds the cleaning expert.

And how to wash them? First of all, Remove the curtains from the bar and remove the weights or rings before cleaning its. This will prevent both curtains and washing machine from being damaged.

Then, check the label to obtain information on the fabric and cleaning instructions. Some curtains can be spoiled if you wash them in the washing machine or clean them with inappropriate detergent. And don’t forget take the dust to the curtain rail While you are in it, or all your hard work will be in vain.

Secondly, keep in mind that your curtains can be washed by machine, You must be very careful when placing them in the washing machine. You can use a washing network to protect the fabric and prevent the curtains from getting stuck in the drum.





In the case of the largest curtains, it is best to wash them individually or take them to a laundry. If you overload the machine, the curtains They will not move free And they will not be cleaned correctly.

Use a soft detergent, making sure it is suitable for the fabric of your curtains, and configures your machine in a soft washing. If you don’t have that configuration, use A warm temperature of 30 ° and a low centrifuged speed from 400 to 800 rpm.

Once the cycle ends, it dries the curtains naturally. Do not use dryer, since they could shrink. Instead, Cuélgala them on the tendard on a dry and sunny day.

If machine washing is not an option, but your curtains still need a deep cleaning, hand washing is the way to follow. Start with Soak the curtains in cold water and then walked them carefully according to the type of fabric. Make sure the detergent you are using is completely dissolved in the water before the curtains.





Rinse it well and then squeeze as much water as possible. If your washing machine has a delicate garment configuration, you can put the curtains in a centrifugated cycle to help Drain them before hanging them to dry.

But you can also aspire to them: over time, pet dust and hair can accumulate in the curtains and A rapid aspiration can return their lives.

This quick cleaning option can be done regularly, since it is not even necessary to remove the curtains from the rails. Simply place A soft brush accessory In your vacuum and use it with soft movements down.

Be sure to pay special attention to the curtain parts that They touch the floor or window windowsince these places will have the greatest accumulation of dirt.