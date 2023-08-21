IPM: “Luna-25” fell into the 42-kilometer crater Pontecoulant G

Automatic interplanetary station “Luna-25” fell into the 42-kilometer crater Pontecoulant G. Information about this appeared in Telegram-channel of the Institute of Applied Mathematics (IPM) them. M.V. Keldysh RAS.

The institute said in a statement that the crash site was determined using mathematical modeling of the station’s trajectory. It turned out that the device fell into the 42-kilometer Pontecoulant G crater, which is located in the southern hemisphere near the Ponteculan circus.

On August 20, it became known that the Luna-25 station collided with the surface of the Moon and ceased to exist – communication with the device was lost on August 19. The station was launched on August 11 from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, landing was to take place from August 21 to 24.

On August 21, the head of the Roscosmos state corporation, Yuri Borisov, named the cause of the Luna-25 crash. According to him, the accident occurred due to problems with the engines, which were supposed to be corrected and put the device into pre-landing orbit.