The place of death of two Russians during a bomb detonation during the Great Patriotic War at an excavation site near Volgograd was shown on video. Post posted on website Investigative Department of the ICR in the Volgograd region

According to the ICR, the explosion occurred 30 kilometers from the village of Samofalovka, Gorodishchensky district. A pre-investigation check is now underway.

An investigative and operational group is working at the scene.

Earlier on May 6, it was reported that two people died in a bomb detonation during the Great Patriotic War at an excavation site near Volgograd. The explosion occurred in the Gorodishchensky district, at the site of the search work carried out by the Pamyat detachment from the Orenburg region. The doctors who arrived at the scene stated the death of a 60-year-old man and a 15-year-old teenager.