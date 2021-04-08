Russian singer Andrei Gubin, whose disappearance was announced in the fall of 2020 by his producer Timur Vashchishin, currently lives in Egypt, renting a house in the city of Dahab on the shores of the Gulf of Aqaba. StarHit was told about this by a close friend of the star of the 90s.

According to the interlocutor of the publication, who revealed the place of residence of Gubin, the artist rents a “big beautiful house” at the resort. “All day long he trains, walks, and is also engaged in creativity, of course, – said a friend of the performer. – I chose the city of Dahab on the shores of the Gulf of Aqaba as the place of deployment. A very European place, popular with surfers. “

In November 2020, producer Gubina Vashchishin announced that the artist had disappeared. At the same time, it was noted that before there were moments when he disappeared, so you should not panic. Subsequently, it became known that Gubin flew to Egypt on vacation.

Andrey Gubin was a star of the 1990s, some of the most popular were his songs “Tramp Boy”, “My Sweetheart”, “Winter-Colds”. He disappeared from the screens in the middle of the 2000s.

If you witnessed an interesting event or you have a story for the “Home” department, write to this address: [email protected]