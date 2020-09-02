The farewell ceremony for actor Boris Klyuev will be held at the State Academic Maly Theater. About this agency RIA News Director of the theater Tamara Mikhailova said.

“We cannot yet name the exact day of farewell, but the fact that it will take place in his native theater is undoubtedly,” she said.

The star of the series “Voronin” died on September 1 at the age of 77. The cause of death was cancer – since 2018, the actor has been fighting lung cancer.

The role of Rochefort in the three-part musical film “D’Artagnan and the Three Musketeers” brought fame to Klyuev. In the 1980s, Klyuev played several more high-profile roles – Mycroft Holmes in the films of the series “The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson” and the Trianon spy in the serial TASS is authorized to declare … “.