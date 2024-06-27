Mash: Former DPR Defense Minister Strelkov Transferred to Nizhny Tagil Penal Colony

Former Minister of Defense of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Igor Strelkov (real name Igor Girkin) was transferred to the “Red Duck” colony, which is located in Nizhny Tagil (Sverdlovsk region). The location of Strelkov’s imprisonment has become known Telegram-Mash channel.

IK-13 “Red Duck” is intended for former law enforcement and administrative employees.

The fact that Strelkov was transferred to the colony the day before, June 27. said his lawyer Gadzhi Aliyev. However, he could not say where exactly his client was sent. In addition, Aliyev believes that Strelkov will be released in one and a half to two years.

On January 25, the Moscow City Court sentenced the former DPR Defense Minister to four years in prison for calls for extremist activity. Strelkov does not admit his guilt.