Israeli forces confirmed they have abandoned Gaza's largest hospital after two weeks of siege and intense fighting. The Palestinian health authorities assure that the scenario around the health complex is devastating and denounce that they continue to work with scarce medical supplies amid attacks against patients and medical personnel. The Gaza Ministry of Health raised the number of fatalities to 32,845 in the context of a war that is almost six months old.

A panorama of destruction, death and desolation. This is how the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza looked like, after the Israeli forces withdrew this Monday, April 1, in the early hours of the morning, after a two-week operation.

The withdrawal was announced by the Israeli Army, which claimed to have “eliminated and detained hundreds of armed fighters” around the hospital, but Hamas and medical personnel denied any Palestinian armed presence in the hospital facilities.

“Israeli forces completed their precise operational activities around Al-Shifa Hospital and left the hospital area,” they announced in a statement.

Meanwhile, Palestinian eyewitnesses confirmed to the EFE agency that the withdrawal of troops from the medical center occurred around 4:30 a.m.

After the forces left, hundreds of people rushed to the surrounding area surrounding the health complex to assess the damage in residential districts following clashes between Israel and Hamas.

“I have not stopped crying since I arrived here, the occupation committed horrible massacres,” lamented Samir Basel, 43, in a conversation with the Reuters agency.

He added: “The place is destroyed, the buildings have been burned and destroyed. This place needs to be rebuilt, Al-Shifa hospital no longer exists.”

After the two-week Israeli operation in the Al Shifa al hospital and its surroundings, this is what some of the interiors of the health center look like. REUTERS – Dawoud Abu Alkas

Israel claimed that the operations inside Al-Shifa hospital were carried out to “prevent harm to civilians, patients and medical equipment.”

However, a spokesman for the Gaza Civil Emergency Service took aim at Israeli forces, accusing them of executing two people whose bodies were found handcuffed in the compound, as well as using bulldozers to exhume bodies buried on the hospital grounds.

Reuters was unable to verify these allegations and the Israeli military did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“Dozens of bodies, some in a state of decomposition, were found in the Al-Shifa hospital and its surroundings,” the Hamas Ministry of Health declared on Monday, April 1.

As a result, stark images circulated on social media showing Palestinian bodies, some covered in blankets, strewn on the ground around the charred hull of the hospital building, where many of the exterior walls were missing.

For Israel it was a “successful” operation

The siege on the hospital had begun two weeks ago, within the framework of a military operation after which Israel claimed to have eliminated some 200 “terrorists” and interrogated more than 800 suspects, among whom it identified some 500 members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, including senior officials.

“Troops killed terrorists in hand-to-hand combat and located numerous weapons and intelligence documents inside the hospital,” Israeli forces detailed in the statement.

Since the conflict began on October 7, 2023, after the surprise attack by Hamas, Israel noted that this is one of the most “successful” operations they have carried out, due to the number of “terrorists” they have managed to capture in the hospital, where they claim that the militias of the Strip were regrouping.

Operational update for the last 24 hours: 📍Shifa

Troops eliminated terrorists in hand-to-hand combat and located weapons in the area, while preventing harm to civilians, patients and medical equipment. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/0TJYahB64R — FDI (@FDIonline) March 31, 2024



This was the fourth military operation against one of the few partially operational hospitals in the north of the Strip, the first being last November. Israel justified the actions by maintaining that it received information from its intelligence of the presence of militants inside the complex.

The Gaza Ministry of Health reported that the most recent raid against the hospital has resulted in at least 400 deaths throughout the area, with the destruction of more than 1,000 houses. However, Israeli forces stated that their military operations have not targeted “patients, medical personnel or medical equipment.”

Meanwhile, the NGO Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor has called for a “thorough and impartial” international investigation after collecting testimonies from local sources who claim that the Israeli Army has looted houses near the Al-Shifa hospital and displaced dozens of Palestinians from area.

Regarding the situation in the health center, Gazan health sources reported that at least 107 patients, most of them in critical condition, and 60 members of the medical staff have been transferred to an old hospital building that lacks the capacity to care. to all these patients and does not have the necessary medical equipment.

Hospital doctors reported that the Army deprived besieged patients and staff of food and drinking water for days.

In addition, they have warned that the companions of many patients have been “executed, arrested or displaced to the south” by order of Israeli troops.

Hospitals continue to be a refuge for the population

Since the conflict broke out, thousands of Gazans have sought refuge in the enclave's hospitals, which are considered relatively safe and safe from airstrikes.

But only a third of Gaza's health facilities are partially functioning, so doctors say they are often forced to treat patients on the floor because all the beds are occupied, as well as perform surgeries without anesthesia or other medical supplies. crucial.



Palestinians inspect damaged graves around Al Shifa hospital after Israeli forces withdrew amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City on April 1, 2024. REUTERS – Dawoud Abu Alkas

six months of war

The Israeli offensive has killed at least 32,845 Palestinians, including 77 whose bodies were taken to hospitals in the last 24 hours, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, cited by the AP.

The war began when Hamas militants stormed across the border on October 7 and rampaged through southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages to Gaza, 100 of whom were freed last year.

Meanwhile, Israel reported the death of two soldiers in fighting last night in the south of the enclave, bringing the number of casualties in its ranks to 256.

Israel responded to the attack with one of the deadliest and most destructive military campaigns in recent history, driving around 80% of Gaza's population of 2.3 million from their homes.

While the new escalation approaches six months, there is still no sign of a truce that will give respite to a population that, in addition to bombs and attacks, faces the increasingly latent risk of famine and deadly diseases.

With Reuters, EFE and AP