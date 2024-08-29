Migrating to the United States is One of the destinations that many Latin Americans usually choose to continue their lives. This does not exceed any country, which every time they arrive, They settle in some corner of a city and make it their own. As is the case of the Argentines, who built Little Argentina in New York.

According to the criteria of

Little Argentina It is located in Corona, Queens, New York The community was built little by little thanks to an Argentine barbershop and growing as a result of a few businesses that recall the country’s traditions from Latin America. According to a site specialized in Latin culture,It is located in . The community was builtand growing as a result of a few businessesfrom Latin America.

The famous restaurant The Gauchito It is located there and has existed since 1979, it has Classic Argentine products: empanadas, wine, different cuts of grilled meat, national rock and tango. The restaurant also offers Typical Argentine dishes and products such as yerba mate, condiments, sweets, among others.

However, there is one point 100% Argentine key to this neighborhood: the corner of Junction Boulevard and Corona Avenue. It has a huge mural titled: River Plate. With Images of Lionel Messi and Diego Maradonaaccompanied by cartoons characteristic of that country.

How many Argentines are there in the United States?



Since the crisis suffered by Argentina in 2001, The growth of Argentines in the United States has been exponential. According to Pew Researchthere are about 290,000 nationwidebut the 67% of them are concentrated in 5 states: New York, Florida, California, Texas and New Jersey.

In that neighborhood of New York too Pope Francis was received by the Argentines in 2015as several owners decorated their shops to welcome him. Although they expected the Supreme Pontiff to stop by by surprise, That did not happenBut the fame of the place grew and today Argentines who visit the city as tourists, They decide to “take a stroll” through Little Argentina.