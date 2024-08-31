In a fierce real estate market, US housing prices are high being almost impossible to afford for many people in the country looking to acquire a new property. In that sense, A New York site was highlighted as having below-average values.

In this analysis, He highlighted a place in New York where home prices are about $300,000 cheaper than the country’s general average. This is Rochester, in the northeastern region of New York Statewhere The average price of a home is US$151,000that is, US$294,000 less than the national average.

But Rochester is not alone, There are other places where prices are at least US$100,000 cheaper than the average for the entire United States. in different states across the country, such as Wichita, Ashland, Sheboygan, Cleveland, Oshkosh and other cities across the country.

Rochester, where homes are considerably cheaper than the national average.

What can you rent for a salary of US$1,500 in the United States?

There are areas of the United States where high wages are needed to be able to access housing and pay rent each month, according to a market analysis of Rent Cafe. The data collection compared what can be rented for US$1,500 in different cities across the country.

For example in Manhattan, New York, It is possible to rent a 21-square-meter apartment with a monthly budget of US$1,500; meanwhile the same money in Brooklyn is about 27 square meters.

Further south on the east coast, in In Miami, Florida, you can get a home of more than 49 square meters for US$1,500 per month and in Orlando, for the same amount, you can rent a 70-square-meter home. Baltimore is the most affordable city on the East CoastThere, for US$1,500 you can rent a property of more than 72 square meters on average.