The price of gasoline It can be a headache for many people. who have cars in the state of Florida. Above all, because the price of fuel varies constantly, that is why the survey American Automobile Association (AAA), revealed where to get it cheaper.

According to the criteria of

The cheapest place to get fuel in the Sunshine State is in the north of the state, in counties like Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Bay, Washingtonamong others, where the price of gasoline is between US$3,398 and US$3,204per gallon. In this region of Florida, It can be found for 30 cents less than in the South.

In the south of the state, for example, in Miami-Dadethe average price was US$3.49 per gallon, according to a GasBuddy survey of more than 1,500 gas stations. To understand the price difference, the cheapest gas station in the Miami area was found at US$3.05 and the most expensive above the US$4.69.

In this regard, AAA spokesperson, Mark Jenkinsstressed that “fuel prices face continued upward pressure due to concerns about Tropical Storm Beryl and economic data suggesting the US Federal Reserve could cut interest rates to boost growth.”

Hurricane season will run until November 30, and experts expect more hurricanes than usual. Photo:iStock Share

Will Hurricane Beryl affect fuel prices?



The passage of the Tropical Storm Beryl over Texas left at least four dead and caused a massive blackout affecting more than 2 million people. Speaking to WPTV, Jenkins discussed how this phenomenon could affect fuel prices across the Florida region.

“Preliminary reports indicate that This storm is considered an inconvenience for the industry and not a major issue for production,” Jenkins said. However, he clarified that it was “will produce a slight slowdown as these days passand business should be back to normal by the end of the week.”