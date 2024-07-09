According to the criteria of
The cheapest place to get fuel in the Sunshine State is in the north of the state, in counties like Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Bay, Washingtonamong others, where the price of gasoline is between US$3,398 and US$3,204per gallon. In this region of Florida, It can be found for 30 cents less than in the South.
In the south of the state, for example, in Miami-Dadethe average price was US$3.49 per gallon, according to a GasBuddy survey of more than 1,500 gas stations. To understand the price difference, the cheapest gas station in the Miami area was found at US$3.05 and the most expensive above the US$4.69.
In this regard, AAA spokesperson, Mark Jenkinsstressed that “fuel prices face continued upward pressure due to concerns about Tropical Storm Beryl and economic data suggesting the US Federal Reserve could cut interest rates to boost growth.”
Will Hurricane Beryl affect fuel prices?
“Preliminary reports indicate that This storm is considered an inconvenience for the industry and not a major issue for production,” Jenkins said. However, he clarified that it was “will produce a slight slowdown as these days passand business should be back to normal by the end of the week.”
