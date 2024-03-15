It was recently announced that in 2023 andThis county located between Tampa and Orlando recorded 29,300 people moving to this region, making it the favorite place of the inhabitants of the United States to start a new life.

According to the news channel New Channel 8, Polk County, Florida is the preferred place for people to move within the United States territory, since 88% of the growth it reported came from people from other regions of the country and the rest from abroad.

On the other hand, most of the growth has been concentrated in the northeast region of the county, which is located a few miles from Walt Disney World in the Orlando metropolitan area.

The charm of living in Polk, Florida

According to the official site of Polk, Florida, in the United States, it is the fastest growing county in the state. Additionally, it is a mix of rapidly developing communities in the northern section, however, south of State Highway 60, which crosses through the middle section of the county, you will find miles of rural ranch and bushland, which are preserved intact despite the growth of the city, since they have programs to preserve nature.

At Polk, you'll find the combination of access, affordability and opportunity untapped for visitors, residents and future businesses, making the county a great place to visit and live.

It has historical sites worth visiting. Photo:iStock Share

The History Center offers exciting programming, genealogical exploration, as well as opportunities to discover heritage trails and experience fun special events

Being part of the Sunshine State, Polk is located near top Central Florida attractions including LEGOLAND Florida Resort, Bok Tower Gardens and Safari Wilderness. So whether you decide to move or just visit Polk, you'll have fun, culture, lakes, trails, history and hospitality at your fingertips.