According to the news channel New Channel 8, Polk County, Florida is the preferred place for people to move within the United States territory, since 88% of the growth it reported came from people from other regions of the country and the rest from abroad.
On the other hand, most of the growth has been concentrated in the northeast region of the county, which is located a few miles from Walt Disney World in the Orlando metropolitan area.
The charm of living in Polk, Florida
At Polk, you'll find the combination of access, affordability and opportunity untapped for visitors, residents and future businesses, making the county a great place to visit and live.
The History Center offers exciting programming, genealogical exploration, as well as opportunities to discover heritage trails and experience fun special events
Being part of the Sunshine State, Polk is located near top Central Florida attractions including LEGOLAND Florida Resort, Bok Tower Gardens and Safari Wilderness. So whether you decide to move or just visit Polk, you'll have fun, culture, lakes, trails, history and hospitality at your fingertips.
