According to the official website of this place, which encompasses five distinctive islands and their oceanic surroundingsoffers a particular experience due to its isolation and biological diversity. In principle, it is important to mention that it includes the Anacapa, Santa Cruz, Santa Rosa, San Miguel and Santa Barbara islands.

These are found separated by the ocean from the continent and evolved independently for thousands of years. This isolated evolution gave rise to a fauna and flora that are not found anywhere else of the planet.

In total, The park is home to more than 2,000 species of terrestrial plants and animals.of which 145 are endemic, that is, they are only found on these islands. This ecosystem is comparable to the Galapagos Islands in South America.where isolation allowed independent evolution and diverse biological development.

Meanwhile, the marine life it presents is equally impressive. In addition, the The park’s archaeological resources cover a period of more than 10,000 years.reflecting the history of these islands.

Access and conservation of this park located in California



Another of the highlights of the Northern Archipelago National Park is its Low number of annual visitors, around 250,000 peopleThis relatively low figure helps to preserve the park’s solitary atmosphere and protect its fragile natural resources.

This number is determined because Access to the islands is limited. It is not possible to get there by car and the Transport is carried out only by boats or small planes operated by park concessionaires. For this reason, It is highly recommended to make advance reservations to secure your place on the trip.

In addition, The site does not have internal transportation. Visitors must travel on foot or by private boats such as kayaks. Major transportation companies include Island Packers and Truth Aquaticswhich offer transportation and excursion services from the ports of Ventura and Channel Islands.

They also offer activities such as whale watching and diving excursions.The law that established the Northern Archipelago National Park in 1980 also included a long-term ecological monitoring program. This allows administrators to collect information on the health of natural resources and plan conservation activities.