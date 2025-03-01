03/01/2025



The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) has declared on Saturday a high fire with Turkey “to facilitate the way” towards the implementation of peace and disarmament, after its imprisoned leader, Abdulá Ocalanwill urge the group to leave the weapons and dissolve after almost four decades of armed struggle against the Turkish authorities.

“In this context, we declare a high effective fire as of today in order to facilitate the path for the implementation of the call of the leader to peace and a democratic society,” said the group in a statement collected by the Pro-Pkk ANF news agency, which constantly mentions Ocalan for his nickname.

In this context, the Executive Committee of the PKK, classified as a terrorist group by Ankara, has affirmed that “a new historical process” begins “and that Ocalan’s call” illuminates the way for all forces of freedom and democracy. “

“We agree with the content of the call as it is, we state that we will fulfill it and implement it,” said the PKK, after its leader asked the group to depose the weapons and its dissolution.









The PKK emphasizes a particular circumstance: all this future process must be directed by Ocalan. “Only his leadership can make issues such as disarmament applied in practice,” says the organization, who describes his veteran leader, who will turn 76 next, as the only one that “can govern the era of peace and democratic society.”

“Responsibility falls on us”

The message made by Ocalan has been qualified by the organization of “historical importance”, and its “successful” practical implementation has a similar relevance. “It is clear that with this call a new historical process has begun in the Kurdistan and the Middle East,” said the group.

«Based on this, responsibility falls on all of us; All must assume their responsibility and CUmploy with your duties and responsibilities», They have stated, by clarifying that, so that it is successful,” democratic policy and legal basis must also be adequate. “

For all these reasons, the PKK has stressed that “to achieve the successful implementation of the call to the peace and democratization of Turkey and the Middle East, the Leader Ocalan must be able to live and work freely, establishing relationships without restrictions.” “The relevant authorities are expected to facilitate these conditions,” they have insisted.

“It’s not an end, but a new beginning”

The PKK has argued that the high fire “is definitely not an end, but rather a new beginning.” Consequently, they have expressed that “now” they must “do in a very clear and forceful way what we should have done in the last 35 years in general and in the last 20 years in particular, but that we could not do enough at that time.”

“It is necessary to correctly and properly understand the call of the leader, his reasons, the characteristics and tasks of the new process that has initiated, and successfully fulfill his requirements,” they have nuanced. Therefore, they have claimed that they will develop the organization in a “democratic” way.

“Therefore, let’s correctly understand the characteristics of this new process and fulfill its functions successfully,” they have concluded.

Almost 40 years, more than 40,000 dead

The Turkish government and the PKK, a group founded in 1978 that rose in arms six years later, already started in 2013 a process of peace conversations, although they collapsed in 2015 and were followed by a burst of confrontations in the areas of majority Kurda in the southeast and east of the country. Today, the Turkish government estimates that the conflict has left More than 40,000 deadparticularly for 15 years of apogee between 1984 and 1999.

Although the PKK formulated after its foundation an appeal to the creation of an independent state, currently advocates for greater autonomy in the Kurdish majority areas, located mainly in the east and southeast of the country, part of what is considered the historical Kurdistan, which also extends to parts of Syria, Iraq and Iran.

The Turkish campaign against the PKK has gained special relevance in the Syrian territory since the end of last year of former President Bashar Al Assad regime. Since then, the confrontations between the Kurdish-Arab militias of the Syrian Democratic Forces (FDS) and armed groups financed by Turkey, which indicate this organization for their links with the organization that just declared the cessation of hostilities.

A couple of months before the fall of Al Assad, the leader of the Ultraconservator Nationalist Action Party of Türkiye, Devlet Bahçelimade a surprising statement when granting Ocalan the possibility of addressing the Turkish Parliament if he announced the dissolution of the PKK. «If the isolation of the terrorist leader, who comes and speaks. That shouts that terrorism has ended completely and that the organization has dissolved ».

Shortly after, members of the Prokurda political formation of the party for equality and popular democracy (DEM), began a series of visits to the island-prison of Imrali, where Ocalan had been imprisoned since 1999 after being arrested in Kenya, where he was exiled. On December 28, Ocalan maintained with the deputies Lat first political meeting To plan the announcement he finally declared this week.