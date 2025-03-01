The PKK announces a high fire and a future disarmament under its leader Abdullah Öcalan

The proscribed Workers Party of Kurdistan (PKK), the Kurdish militia of Turkey declared as an Organization of EU by the EU, USA and Turkey, announced this Saturday a high full fire, as well as a future disarmament under the direction of its founder, Abdullah Öcalan, imprisoned in Türkiye.

“To open the way to the call of the leader Apo (Mote de Öcalan) for the peace and democratic society we proclaim a high fire, in force as of today,” says a PKK statement.

“Except that they attack us, no armed action will be carried out,” says the text, disseminated by the ANF agency, a habitual guerrillas.

Öcalan, imprisoned since 1999 in Turkey, had made public last Thursday, through a Delegation of the Dem leftist party, a call to the disarmament of PKK and its integration into the state and society to end the Kurdish conflict after 40 years of war. As he said, he assumed the “historical responsibility” of that call and asked all the groups to do the same, and the pkk to dissolve.

“In addition, aspects such as disarmament can be carried out, but this can be done under the practical direction of the leader,” adds the PKK statement, which also underlines the will to “convene a congress” of the organization, as requested Öcalan in his message.

“But to do this, an adequate security environment must be created and for the Congress to be successful, it must be carried out under the direction and coordination of the leader,” says the statement.

It emphasizes that this is necessary “physical freedom” of Öcalan and the possibility that all his followers can communicate with him without obstacles. “We hope that state institutions do what is necessary to create these conditions,” concludes the text.