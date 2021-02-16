Friday is the key day. Alberto Rodríguez Saá will then know if his list is made official, presented at the stroke of midnight on Monday, with which he searched challenge the PJ’s unity, accompanied by a group of leaders and former K officials with a black palate such as the extra partisan Milagro Sala, Gabriel Mariotto, Julio de Vido and his wife Alessandra “Lali” Minnicelli. Protected -with dubious legitimacy, according to party legal sources- by nine boxes and about 85 thousand guarantees. They need, to begin with, the difficult backing of five provincial party presidents.

Sergio Berni was much more pragmatic. Before the weekend, he reserved number -400- and color -red punctured- from his “Order and work” list, he had a dozen boxes delivered with the guarantees, which yesterday were accumulated at the headquarters on Matheu Street, he threatened with present his application and traveled to rest in Bariloche, to wait for the phone to ring. What the provincial minister himself had intuited happened: apologized for the inclusion of Axel Kicillof as one of the five vice presidents of the official payroll that nominates Alberto Fernández. With the promise, they say, of a locker in Buenos Aires Peronism, the fight that is approaching after the closing of these hours of the National PJ.

Fernández, president of the PJ -the election is scheduled for March 20-, a position that, like the country’s Presidency, was not on his radar until a little over a year and a half ago, was completed at the close of Monday due to the need of the Frente de Todos to maintain unity in the electoral year and prop up the figure of the head of state, whose leadership never finished consolidating.

The governor of San Luis wanted to break that search, surrounded by leaders who, at the very least, ask for the pardon of Milagro Sala. There was never a chance to agree, despite the friendly talk that Rodríguez Saá and Fernández held last November, once the PJ electoral calendar was postponed. Gastón Harispe, from the Octubres movement, tried to practice the same pragmatism as Berni: he handed over documentation – “incomplete,” they trusted from the party electoral board – and wrote to Santiago Cafiero to negotiate. It was not very successful.

Together with Cafiero – he also collaborated Juan Manuel Olmos, the presidential advisor with a limited agenda-, but with more prominence, the minister Eduardo “Wado” by Pedro the negotiations with the unionism and, especially, with the governors were put on his shoulder. Jose Luis Gioja, current president of the PJ, with COVID although asymptomatic, followed the conversations from his home in San Juan.

With Cristina Alvarez Rodriguez, Kicillof, Analía Rach Quiroga -device governor of Jorge Capitanich-, Juan Manzur and the catamarqueña Lucia Corpacci as vice presidents – for the first time with gender parity – and the nominations of Héctor Daer, Alicia Kirchner, De Pedro, Cafiero, Hugo Yasky, Pablo Moyano, Omar Perotti, Gustavo Bordet, Gustavo Menéndez and Víctor Santa María, among others, de Todos brought together behind Fernández the almost complete unit of all sectors of the front.

Without the presence of Cristina Kirchner, who never liked the PJ but who, unlike Fernández, does not need the party structure to occupy the centrality of power and exercise leadership.

Máximo Kirchner did not save a place either: he waits for the Buenos Aires PJ to finish consolidating his role as a weighty leader in the province of Buenos Aires.

He tried it at the end of last year, encouraged, in part, by Martín Insaurralde, whose bond with some of his colleagues is broken and who has been responding to La Cámpora for a long time, for many reasons: they gave him control of the Chamber of Deputies Provincial and Lottery through two of his trusted men. The December “outcry operation” was warmer than expected. They planted Fernando Gray, Gustavo Menéndez and Juan Zabaleta. It was then resolved to wait a while.

In Buenos Aires territory, they estimate that the head of the Frente de Todos bloc in the lower house and the leadership of La Cámpora will have to sit down with the suburban mayors at the negotiating table in the coming weeks.

Anyway, the party leadership of Máximo Kirchner is already a fact. “Unless they pose crazy“, explains a mayor close to the Casa Rosada. The menu of the discussion table ranges from the lockers and the proxies and the legislative lists of this year to the fight for the Argentine Federation of Municipalities (FAM), for which Fernando is fighting Espinoza, Kirchner’s candidate, and Zabaleta, for the Casa Rosada.

An organization long emptied, which Nestor Kirchner revitalized during his tenure and which has now become another area traversed by official inmates.