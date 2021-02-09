The Justicialista Party made a striking request to Joe Biden on Tuesday. Through a statement, the PJ asked the president of the United States, Joe Biden, to “void as soon as possible the decision made by his predecessor Donald Trump to include Cuba on the list of ‘States that sponsor terrorism.’

In the document signed by the party president and national deputy José Luis Gioja, the PJ argues that the inclusion of Cuba in that list “violates the principles of international law and the norms established by the United Nations.”

In addition, it points out that the United States initiative against Cuba “implies an obvious threat to the security and integrity of the Cuban people as well as a series of trade obstacles and economic sanctions that go against a world at peace and with a strengthened multilateral system.” .

In this way, the Justicialista Party seeks to set the agenda for the new US president to which he asks “to begin the process to remove the Government and the people of Cuba from this list.”

The document was also signed by the national senator and former foreign minister Jorge Taiana, responsible for the international relations of the national PJ.

In addition, the historic party, now official within the Frente de Todos, invited other political forces in Latin America to speak out for the annulment of this measure with the aim of “advancing on the path of peace, respect and international cooperation. that allows building bridges and not destroying them. “

At the end of the text, the PJ reiterated its solidarity and support with the Cuban Government and rejected all kinds of unilateral measures taken outside the framework of the UN that imply an economic, financial or political blockade against Cuba or any other people in the world.

A week before leaving office, former President Trump once again included Cuba in the list of “sponsors of terrorism”, accusing it of “repeatedly supporting acts of international terrorism,” harboring US fugitives and leaders of rebel groups. Colombians.

The Central American island had been removed from that classification in 2015 by the Barack Obama government during the restart of relations between the United States and Cuba.

