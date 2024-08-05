Peter Boizot was one of those unpredictable characters who knew how to take advantage of a second half of the 20th century in which imagination and audacity were characteristics that allowed him to stand out above the rest of us mortals and become a millionaire. After studying History at Cambridge, during his globetrotting period, Boizot travelled through Germany, France and Switzerland and ended up in Rome, working for the Associated Press and selling postcards in St. Peter’s Square.

When he returned to London, and after finding it impossible to find a decent pizza, he decided to bring an oven from Naples, look for a supplier of mozzarella and Italian beer and set up his first restaurant in the city centre, which opened in 1965. The idea was a huge success that made Boizot a millionaire and, at the same time, allowed him to explore some of his other passions. The main one, jazz. In 1969, he used the basement of one of his restaurants, located in Soho, to set up what is known today as the PizzaExpress Jazz Club. Some of the biggest names in the genre have passed through this unusual venue over the years, as well as artists who have gone beyond it, such as Amy Winehouse, Norah Jones, Diana Krall and Jamie Cullum. Boizot ceased to be the owner of PizzaExpress in 1993 and, over the years, the company has passed through various owners. Today, and after a severe readjustment of its business following the Covid crisis that led to the closure of dozens of its restaurants and the dismissal of 2,400 employees, it is in the hands of its bondholders, who took over the £415 million that the company had accumulated, then in the hands of the Chinese private equity fund Hony Capital. Even so, with 368 venues in operation in the United Kingdom alone, the spirit of Peter Boizot is preserved in the original core of PizzaExpress. The company maintains a total of four live music venues in London, where it regularly programs music, mainly jazz, swing and related sounds. The restaurant chain has also actively participated in festivals such as Pizza in the Park and PizzaExpress Jazz Festival or, more recently, the Steinway Festival or the London Catalan Festival.

Once the step of turning its premises into joyful sanctuaries in which to enjoy proper Italian food and accompany it with live musical performances was taken, it was not unreasonable to think that the fusion of both things would make PizzaExpress expand its business of flat and circular delicacies, although, in this case, without toppings and nutritious just for the ear. Thus, a little over a year ago, PX Records was born, a record label promoted by the pizza chain that has dedicated itself to publishing in physical and digital format the live performances of established artists such as jazz saxophonist Scott Hamilton, Matt Johnson, singer of The The, or emerging bands such as Native Dancer, without forgetting to rescue performances from the archive of more than four decades that its venues accumulate, which host around 1,500 concerts a year.

Since April 26, PizzaExpress has gone one step further, opening vinyl stores in the London neighborhoods of Soho, Holborn and Chelsea, within its venues dedicated to live music. A bet that includes equal doses of opportunistic marketing, romanticism and brand coherence, without necessarily having to choose one main ingredient.