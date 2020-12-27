Real Madrid was looking for an inside player that could give rest to Walter Tavares and that will help alleviate the decline in Anthony Randolph, who will miss the remainder of the season due to the rupture of his Achilles tendon. The profile they were looking for was that of someone who could be decisive in defense and who could take over both positions, that of ‘4’ and that of ‘5’, with ease.. You have already found it.

The chosen one is, as Nikos Varlas has advanced in EuroHoops, the American Alex Tyus. The pivot is in the Galatasaray, so the white club will have to pay a transfer to the Turks so that he can complete the Madrid squad. The amount is to be determined. The deal is not finalized, but it is imminent.

Alex Tyus is an acquaintance of European basketball. Born in San Luis 32 years ago, he is a player who can serve Pablo Laso in a dynamic similar to what was once Marcus Slaughter’s. He measures 2.03 meters and his best characteristic is his physique and the ability to be decisive from above, having in the outside shot one of his greatest weaknesses in attack.

Alex Tyus was playing at the continental level in the Basketball Champions League, but it is a classic in the Euroleague after his double spell at Maccabi in Tel Aviv and his time at Efes and the aforementioned Galatasaray. With the Israelis he won the top European competition in 2014, precisely in a final against Real Madrid.