E.This topic exemplifies all the problems of digitization in Germany: If students are not allowed to go to school because of Corona and students should only follow their lectures digitally from a distance, there is a lack of standards, experience, software licenses and the right hardware. Which video conferencing software should the school use, which can it afford, and which shouldn’t it use for data protection reasons? Which federal state recommends which systems? Sometimes there is a lack of internet access, or it does not work with WLAN or is too slow. Some students get tablets from their school, others are asked to buy them, and many only have their own old-fashioned computers at home.

There are no standardized video solutions for German schools and universities. Almost all federal states leave the choice of software to the respective institutions, but set key points with regard to data protection and consent. However, Bavaria has been using a standardized video conferencing solution since the beginning of May, the previously unknown Visavid system from Auctores.

Teachers and lecturers are annoyed: “We are no longer allowed to use Zoom and Teams”, describes one teacher, “There was an exemption for teams that will end soon. It was too complicated for elementary school, too. We are allowed to use the Big Blue Button for work, but we shouldn’t use it with the students so that the servers don’t crash. Many elementary schools use Jitsi because it is easy to use and because elementary school students can handle it well. But if the groups are too large, everyone never gets in. The idea that the school board or ministry propose a safe, reliable, and easy-to-use tool for everyone is sadly just a dream. Instead, dedicated teachers try out what they, colleagues and students can best get along with. And then you always have to expect that the use will be prohibited. “

No legal basis

Anyone who deals with the various systems will encounter differences in performance, functionality and compatibility. To start right away with Microsoft and its teams software: The data protection conference of the federal and state governments ruled in autumn last year that the Microsoft 365 office software, which was previously called Office, and teams do not meet the requirements of the General Data Protection Regulation. Even the type of personal data collection by Microsoft and the purpose why they are processed remain unclear, say the data protectionists.

In addition, there is no legal basis for the transfer of other personal information to Microsoft, such as the collection of telemetry data. Since the European Court of Justice also declared the Privacy Shield Agreement between the United States and the EU to be null and void in the fall, a legally flawless transfer of data to America is hardly possible anyway. The United States no longer belongs to the so-called secure third countries, because the state there by law grants investigative authorities and secret services uncontrolled access to personal data of EU citizens, as well as to data that is stored in European data centers of American companies.